A person has died in Northland after a vehicle crashed off the road into a tree.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were notified of a serious crash in Waipu on Brooks Rd about 8.40am today.

Police said the driver, and sole occupant in the vehicle died at the scene.

There were no other vehicles involved. A serious crash invstigator was at the scene.

It brings Northland's road toll to 11 for the year to date.