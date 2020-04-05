Kiwis quarantined in Auckland hotels during the Covid-19 lockdown have revealed the first images of what they're being fed.

And while the free grub might not be everyone's cup of tea, for the most part the dishes are getting a resounding thumbs up.

Some of the meals maybe small or served in disposable containers, but people under forced isolation who spoke to the Herald said they were just glad not to be going hungry.

The dishes on offer range from a mini quiche, lamb curry, spaghetti bolognaise and bangers and mash.

Dinner of lamb curry and basmati rice is served at Jet Park Hotel in Auckland. Photo / Monique Bensemann

Of the 5100 people who arrived NZ from overseas last week, 115 were in quarantine after showing symptoms of Covid-19 and a further 1489 were in supervised accommodation, according to the latest figures released by the Ministry of Health.

Among those who were isolated in managed accommodation were Kiwis who lived further than a five-hour drive from Auckland.

Christchurch woman Monique Bensemann is staying at the Jet Park Hotel in Auckland for two weeks after arriving from Japan where she had been teaching English.

Bensemann said her room was large and the food was nice.

She had been given her menu for the week which included Weet-Bix for breakfast, pumpkin, kumara and feta salad or bangers and mash for lunch and lamb curry with basmati rice for dinner. She even chose an L&P to wash it down.

Jet Park Hotel in Auckland served pumpkin, kumara and feta for lunch. Photo / Monique Bensemann

"All the food comes in fresh and hot. They always ask if we want a juice or soda with our meal. At breakfast and lunch they bring a morning and afternoon tea snack."

Guests at Jet Park Hotel in Auckland can choose from a juice or soft drink to go with their meal. Photo / Monique Bensemann

The Wellington family arrived into Auckland from Rarotonga last Sunday and had been expecting to stay there for 14 days. They were allowed to fly home after four days.

Booth said the meals had been good and "mainly lukewarm but at the end of the day that's understandable because it's in bulk, in one hit."

S/O Auckland is providing three course meals to kiwis staying with them who are returning from overseas. Photo / Rachel Booth

The food, which included spaghetti bolognaise, couscous and a bread roll and a chocolate slice, was served in takeaway boxes with wooden cutlery.

Adam Royter, who had been sent to Manukau's Ramada Hotel, told the Herald last week he was being provided with three meals a day and snacks - but he'd already eaten both breakfast and lunch by 11am.

A brunch consisted of a salad sandwich, yoghurt with muesli, a little quiche, carrot cake, a pear and fruit juice.

For dinner one night he was served chicken with bechamel sauce.



"The food's been fine - I've got no complaints at all."

A friend has also been dropping off random supplies to him such as instant noodles from a nearby supermarket.

Gisborne father-of-one Shingo Suematsu who is also staying in an Auckland hotel after arriving home from Australia agreed the food had been amazing.

