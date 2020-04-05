VIRUS LATEST

* Deadliest days yet in the US and UK - more hope in mainland Europe

* How locked-down are we really? The Google tracking data reveals all

* Man films himself coughing at other shoppers

* Physical-distance warrior: Woman takes 2m tape-measure to supermarket

* Police patrol beaches, popular public spots for weekend rulebreakers

* Latest developments and essential information

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is giving the latest update on whether the lockdown may be working.

She and Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield are giving a press conference from the Beehive with the latest number of confirmed and probable cases.

Yesterday Bloomfield said there were 82 new and probable cases, bringing the total number of cases to 950.

"We're increasingly confident these lockdown measures are working," Bloomfield said yesterday.

The lockdown is now in its 11th day, and Ardern has previously said that signs may begin to emerge about whether the lockdown is working by the end of the first week of April.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Rodney Jones, principal of Wigram Capital Advisors, has been modelling the number of predicted cases in New Zealand and said there was reason to be optimistic.

On March 24, the predictions for this weekend were about 4000 cases.

"The fact we only have 1000 is a big win. We have moved the curve lower," he told Q+A this morning.

"We should think about this as a rugby game. We are playing into the wind in the first half. This match is four weeks long.

"By the time we get to the last two weeks, the wind will be behind us."

This morning Otago University epidemiologist Dr Ayesha Verrall said there needed to be more data about community transmission before the success of the lockdown can be ascertained.

"I'm still waiting to be more reassured by the numbers actually coming down, which I hope would happen as the numbers of people returning from overseas and places where there are outbreaks reduces," she told Q+A.

The number of overseas arrivals dropped to 300 or fewer from Wednesday last week.

Verrall said data about community transmissions over time was still missing, but with testing capacity rising to 6000 a day, that data hole could be filled in the coming days.

She added that people with mild symptoms should be tested, but testing those with no symptoms had little value.

A key factor to moving out of lockdown would be the ability to isolate confirmed cases and to trace close contacts quickly, she said.

The contact-tracing ability of public health units has been under scrutiny, with expert epidemiologist including Sir David Skegg and Professor Michael Baker saying repeatedly that New Zealand's contact-tracing capacity needs to be ramped up.

Verrall said when the country went into lockdown, public health units were contact-tracing about 50 people a day, but that needed to increase to 1000, she said.

This morning the Ministry of Health said it was tracing about 700 close contacts a day.

"As of Saturday, 4909 close contacts had been traced by the National Close Contact Service since it was stood up on March 24, with 702 contacts traced in a single day on Thursday," Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said in a statement.

"Originally it was making 760 calls a day - now that's more than 2000."

But there was still no sign of the use of bluetooth technology, which researchers have said is vital because manual contact-tracing cannot keep pace with how rapidly Covid-19 spreads.

Last night the Government revealed rules of a new Health Notice announced this weekend banning fishing, swimming, surfing, hunting and tramping.

Kiwis had previously been advised not to take part in these activities during the Covid-19 lockdown but the ban was made official in fresh laws released on the Government's Covid-19 website.