There is now no doubt - fishing, swimming, surfing, hunting and tramping are banned under new lockdown laws.

Kiwis had previously been advised not to take part in these activities during the Covid-19 lockdown but the ban was made official in fresh laws released on the Government's Covid-19 website yesterday.

Hunters have been ordered to stay out of the bush during the lockdown. Photo / 123rf

People cannot leave home to hunt, tramp, swim, take part in other water-based activities, such as surfing and boating, or do anything that may put them in danger or require help from rescue services.

The Game Animal Council said it had given "consistent guidance" against hunting - and many other recreational activities - during the level 4 lockdown.

Advertisement

Kiws should avoid all water-based activities or risk running foul of the law. Photo / 123rf

That guidance had now been reinforced by a Government Order.

"This is enforceable," council general manager Tim Gale said.

"Under this order, the police [can] do anything reasonably necessary to enforce compliance, including using the power of arrest."

‌

He said most hunters were doing their bit to fight Covid-19 and had complied with the guidance not to hunt, despite it being "frustrating to stay at home during the roar".

"For those people selfishly flouting the rules, this should be a wake-up call. It is time to do the right thing and stay at home," Gale said.