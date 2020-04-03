A couple are devastated after someone stole their smartphone containing precious images of the birth of their new baby.

Kate Cadwallader gave birth to an 8.7lb boy in Wellington Hospital on Wednesday before her partner Ethan Brind drove her and their baby to the Paraparaumu Maternity Unit, the next day, mid evening, for postnatal care.

They unloaded the car and went to the front door where Ethan expected to say goodbye to them for the night because of the Covid-19 coronavirus situation.

But he was allowed in, as long as he adhered to health protocols, and managed to help them settle in and have a cuddle with his son before he left.

Advertisement

Kate Cadwallader and Ethan Brind.

"We were just so grateful because we didn't think Ethan would be allowed in and spend some time with the baby.

"When we found out he could we were so excited.

"Ethan was over the moon because the circumstances at the moment means the father can't spend as much time with their baby."

But when Ethan returned to the car he discovered someone had entered it and stolen his greenish colour Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone and wallet.

Ethan had used the smartphone to take photographs and video of the birth.

Carpark by the Paraparaumu Maternity Unit.

Kate hoped whoever took the phone would do the right thing and hand it in.

"We can't get those moments back."

The smartphone, which was password locked, wasn't in a case and had a broken lens on the back, which didn't affect the camera.

Advertisement

"We did try and track it though the Samsung app but we couldn't remember logins.

"Hopefully whoever took it feels guilty and they put it anonymously somewhere."

Despite the setback the couple have a lot to look forward to.

"The silver lining, that's made it a lot better, is knowing that we've got our little bundle of joy."

Anyone with information about the theft should contact police.