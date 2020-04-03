Hot cross buns are delicious but there was no way Canterbury woman Krissy Upritchard would fork out $1000 for the treats.

And if it was not for a random thought about a woman charged $600 for mince recently, Upritchard might have done exactly that.

"Remembering the mince thing meant I checked my docket," she told the Herald.

The shopper was gobsmacked at the price of the hot cross buns. Photo / Supplied

"All of a sudden, my bill went from $150 to over $1000! I was like 'what the hell?' and that's when I saw the hot cross buns.

"I think it's funny but I'm worried about the oldies with everything going on."

It is the second time this week the Herald has reported on overpriced items at Countdown supermarkets.



The supermarket blamed IT for the hefty price of the hot cross buns.

"IT issues like these are very rare but obviously like in any industry, they can happen from time to time," a spokesperson said.

"We'd always encourage customers to check their receipts, just as you would for any purchase at any retailer."

The Herald earlier this week reported on essential worker Helen Carmichael, who was charged more thane $600 for mince.

After her items were processed, she was given an $826.91 bill, $600 more than expected.

Essential worker Helen Carmichael was charged $633 a tray of mince. She fears more vulnerable shoppers could be stung by innocent mistakes. Photo / Supplied

The support worker told the Herald the checkout operator tried to give an explanation before the $626 mistake was eventually found.

"I didn't see the price of the mince come up, as I was packing my groceries while the operator was scanning," Carmichael said.

"Then when she said the total I was like 'pardon?' and looked at the eftpos machine thinking there is no way in hell my groceries cost that much.

"I then questioned it and said 'how can that be? Look at my trolley, it's not even much!' Her reply was there are no sales so that's why it cost so much."

The checkout operator at Upritchard's till just laughed and wiped the $979.68 mistake.

Oddly, the second packet she bought was registered at its standard price of $4.

"They had two packets for $7. I thought sweet, I'll grab two," Upritchard said.

"What happens to people that don't check at all and the oldies who pay random prices? Just check your dockets is all I can say."

After the initial shock and quick laugh, Upritchard ate the hot cross buns and said they were "bloody awesome".