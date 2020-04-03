Finance Minister Grant Robertson is giving an update on the latest in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

He will likely field questions about Health Minister David Clark apologising for driving more than two kilometres to a biking track.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said this afternoon that Clark should have followed the advice to avoid activities where there is a higher risk of injury.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

It is the ninth day of lockdown.

Today there were 71 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

The 71 cases are made up of 49 new confirmed cases and 22 new probable cases.

It brings the total to 868 cases in New Zealand since the pandemic began.

One person is in an ICU.

There have been 2000 lab tests a day, a total of almost 30,000 tests conducted so far.

Capacity was now 5400 tests a day, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said in an earlier press conference.