They've come in cars, on bikes, even on mobility scooters.

Roughly 1500 of the "at risk" community in Hastings has been given an influenza vaccination at the Hastings Health Centre's drive-through service since it started less than a fortnight ago.

The service which operates during the week in the car park at the centre, is operated by local business 'Medics On Scene'.

It provides a specialised mobile treatment unit usually used at sporting and cultural events throughout Hawke's Bay.

The service works with a team of the centre's family doctors and nurses who help administer the vaccinations.

Cars lined up to get the free flu jab for the 'at risk' members of the community. Photo / Warren Buckland

Medics On Scene Medical Director Graeme McCrory said it was fantastic to see the positive response from the public which had seen a steady stream of people getting their influenza vaccinations over the past week.

"It's also great as a local business to be able to support and work together for a positive outcome that helps benefit the community during this pandemic," McCrory said.

The drive-through operates on this basis: If it is the first time a person has received the vaccine they are asked to park up for 20 mins, to ensure there is no reaction to it.

Those who have had it before with no reaction are asked to wait five minutes as per Ministry of Health advice during the Covid 19 pandemic.

Hastings Health Centre Chief Executive Andrew Lesperance said Medics On Scene had enabled the centre to quickly respond and deliver a drive-through vaccination service during the Covid 19 outbreak, especially with the Ministry of Health bringing forward its influenza vaccination programme by two weeks.

He said the centre has been advising the public through its website, and its standard recall messaging systems that vaccines have arrived, and on which day they should present for their immunisation.

"This is being done though our well established online, text messaging and phone calling channels.

"All patients are routinely screened beforehand, to ensure they are fit and well to receive the vaccine," Lesperance said.

The influenza vaccination is free for at risk groups, including anyone 65 and over, pregnant women, people with certain chronic conditions and young children with a history of severe respiratory illness.

Healthcare workers also get it free.

The vaccine will be available for the general population from April 13 in accordance with the Ministry of Health guidelines.