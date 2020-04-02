A police car has been damaged after a car chase that went "flying down" a Rotorua suburb today.

Police cars at the intersection of Clayton, Pukehangi and Paradise Valley Rds. Photo / Supplied

Clayton Rd resident Kerris Browne was coming out the end of her driveway when she saw three police cars with a roadblock at the intersection of Clayton, Pukehangi and Paradise Valley Rds, she said.

Within a minutes, a car came "flying down" and slammed through the roadblock and allegedly crashed into a parked police car.

The police car smoking after it was crashed into. Photo / Supplied

"It completely smashed the front of it," she said.

Browne said the car carried on going down Pukehangi Rd and was being followed by four other police cars with sirens wailing.

A few minutes later, the sirens stopped.

A Pukehangi Rd witness said the car skidded behind him and crashed by the Blomfield Reserve.



He said an occupant from the car fled the scene on foot.

NZ Police have been contacted for comment.