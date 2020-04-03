Letter of the week:Susan McLaren, Titirangi.

I hope people who are anti-vaccination are pausing to reflect on their stance. Is the present situation really what they want?

A world with no vaccines and the only preventative measures are hand washing and physical distance is a very limited world, as we are discovering. Vaccination is the price you pay to live in a large, modern community. Some people are immune-compromised and can't vaccinate. However, others are able to indulge their choice only because the rest of us provide them with herd immunity through our vaccination.

If vaccination levels fall then epidemics return, as we saw with measles last year. If you don't want to vaccinate yourself, I think you should be prepared to live in an isolated community of similar people and stop endangering the rest of us.

I really felt for the mother of a child undergoing chemotherapy who rented an isolated bach to protect him from the measles epidemic last year.

Environmental factor

I think we should say a prayer of thankfulness for the leafy, green, modern suburban environments in which most of New Zealand's elderly exist, including the location of most rest homes and retirement villages. Plus the demolition long since, of old and dilapidated central-urban-location high-density housing. Kiwi high-density city-centre living mostly involves modern buildings and infrastructure, and younger residents.

The elderly, who are nearly 100 per cent of the deaths in this pandemic, are actually dying of bacterial co-morbidities: pneumonia; plus a respiratory system long since weakened by toxins. High urban density is claimed to be "planet-saving" but it is unavoidable that it concentrates pathogens and pollution for actual human residents.

Philip G Hayward, Naenae.



Life preservers

This is not political. I am a staunch National voter but I am in awe of the action taken by Parliament, ordinary citizens of New Zealand - pharmacists, doctors, supermarket workers and so many more. Their bravery and selfless actions are so immense.

Thank you to everyone who is doing their part in trying to control this pandemic. Everyone who is adhering strictly to their bubble is absolutely saving lives.

Catrina Jones, Whakatāne.



No trust

The Government should urgently review the decision to continue to allow self-isolation for returning Kiwis.

The present clusters of Covid-19 originate from returning travellers, and this simply allows further progression of the virus by assuming the self-isolaters will in fact do so.

There can be no trust in times such as this; potentially the virus will continue to grow and lockdown further extended and extended.

Using smart phones to track and police to monitor is the "be nice" approach.

Hotels are empty, fill them with every returnee. The cost is minimal against human life lost and economic hardship continuing.

Avi Modlin, Orewa.



Right to question

Someone should tell Reg Dempster (Weekend Herald, March 28) it won't be the opinion writers devising an answer to this epidemic.

Further, it is the role and the right of the rest of us to hold this Government to account and publicly question some of their actions or non actions in the case of shutting down and closing borders, quarantine etc in time.

There is also the question of why billions of dollars of vital funds have been diverted to political/social sectors.

We are not muted sheep.

Rod Kane, Henderson.



No specials

The Prime Minister talks about prosecuting anyone taking advantage of the current crisis by inflating prices or price gouging. The supermarkets across New Zealand have a captive, desperate market. So why have the weekly specials disappeared? The supermarkets could still offer items on a special price to help the community- their customers - but just add a limit to each purchase.

We are constantly told that New Zealand should act as one during the lockdown and onwards. Play fair, supermarkets.

Arlene van der Kroft, Epsom.



Limit growth

The excellent article on David Attenborough (Canvas, March 28) says it all.

Give or take a few days I am the same age as he is, I do not have any fancy degrees but commonsense sense tells me he is right, we cannot go on cutting down our forest and destroying the world as we are doing.

Right now we are concentrating on Covid-19. Once we get rid of that and get to five million people, we should close our borders, apart from anyone who can really benefit the country.

We are a food-producing and tourist country, we do not want it covered with houses. I have seen this happen in my native Lancashire. At the end of World War II, the population of the UK was about 45 million, now it is 64 million. What will happen in the next 70 years?

It is not going to bother David and I, we will be gone. It is our grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will suffer. We should act now.

J Longson, Kawerau.



Waste to burn

In response to Brian Giles (Weekend Herald, March 28), I applaud his idea for a waste to energy plant being built at Tiwai Point and/or at Marsden Point or Meremere Huntly.

His idea of transporting waste by sea to waste to energy plants is very sensible.

We absolutely do not need more landfills.

Auckland Council's - together with Waste Management NZ (100 per cent owned by Chinese Government) - latest proposal is to build a mega landfill in the Dome Valley near Warkworth/ Wellsford.

This is a prime example of lazy and backward thinking by Auckland Council and WMNZ.

Robyn Brown, Mt Albert.



Erebus memorial

That small Parnell area at Dove-Meyer Robinson Park in Gladstone Rd overlooking water is one of Auckland's treasured view-points, enabling some quiet reflection and tranquillity. Those are qualities we could well do with at present and at many other times.

People often stand there. To obliterate that with a mass of concrete is insensitive and unthinkable.

There are many other places where a fine, fitting Erebus memorial could be placed.

Harold Coop, Remuera.



Dog walkers

At no time ever is walking your dog off leash on the footpath permissible, let alone in current circumstances.

To the couple I encountered this evening during my walk on Godden Cres, Mission Bay, your arrogance and ignorance is beyond belief.

When politely questioned, and to then respond (in light of Covid-19) that "the rules are thrown out now buddy", beggars belief and shows blatant disregard for any law or respect for your fellow man.

I thought and hoped we are all in this together. Sadly, for some, apparently not.

Alex Baker, Mission Bay.



A quick word

The supermarkets aren't sterile. And there are fewer people at a small shop, so less chance of infection surely. Geoff Thomas, Rotorua.

By forcing other food outlets - butchers, bakeries, greengrocers - to close, we deprive them their livelihoods. If a dairy can stay open, why can't they? L Nelson, Kohimarama.

The Government should be very concerned that the disabled, elderly, and those wishing not to travel (told to stay home) are waiting for vital food supplies. Neil Hatfull, Warkworth.

One positive from Covid 19: the road fatality rate should reduce, hopefully to zero, with all the cars off the road. Bob Wichman, Botany.

The darling of all industries, "tourism", has disappeared like a puff of smoke and what is left to carry on? Agriculture, forestry and horticulture. Bruce Turner, Cambridge.

The grim reality of Covid-19 lockdown has its lovely side. When I go for a solitary walk along the empty silent streets, I have a wonderful sense of peace. B Sullivan, St Heliers.

Hmm, haven't heard any cries of "nanny state" recently. Janfrie Wakim, Epsom.

To those complaining about the price of cauliflowers: really and truly, is cauliflower a staple in your diet? If not, just don't buy it. Glennys Adams, Oneroa.

How many more times do we need to be told by your correspondent Reg Dempster that our PM is doing a sterling job? Dave Miller, Rotorua.

Arise Sir Reginald Dempster, herein after to be dubbed "Sir Reg of County Adern". Stephen Rod, Forrest Hill.

We hear about them all the time, especially on social media, how clever they think they are in trying to beat the lockdown. The dickheads are out there, and they are as much of a threat as the virus itself. Phil Chitty, Albany

Truckies: the best toilet stop is at Waharoa if you are going that way. Clean, tidy and -literally - smelling of flowers. Gael Harper, Whakatāne.

To all those people who in the past have said how good our prison population have got it with their own room and TV. How do you like it so far? Geoff Nieuwelaar, Whangārei.

Supermarkets should not be hiring the Rug Doctor, selling flowers or garden supplies at time like this, and they need to bring in extra staff to cope with the crowds. Barry Birchall, Oratia.