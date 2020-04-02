An afternoon stroll with the dog took a dramatic turn for one Auckland woman who had to be rescued from Takapuna rocks as the tide came in.

She found herself stuck on the rocks near Narrow neck between a cliff and the fast approaching tide, a police spokeswoman said.

"The woman was walking her dog but misjudged the speed of the tide coming in."

Emergency services were called to rescue her at around 2.20pm on Thursday, with police officers, the police Maritime Unit and Fire and Emergency New Zealand working to free her.

The Police Maritime Unit boat Deodar rescued the woman and her dog before she was taken home "safe and well".

"The woman was spoken to and provided with advice to keep herself safe."