Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield and Police Commissioner Mike Bush are providing an update on the Government's response to Covid-19.

Today marks a week since New Zealand went to alert level four and the country went into lockdown.

Since then, there have been more than 500 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, and one death.

But the number of new cases each day has been dropping.

Despite this, officials continue to tell New Zealanders not to get too complacent and warn the number of Covid-19 cases will continue to rise.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Government has ordered more Covid-19 testing.

And Health officials are already heeding that call and are bringing on two more testing labs in the coming days, bringing the total up to 10.

This, according to Health Minister David Clark, will mean there will be the capacity to test up to 5000 people a day.

Speaking to media yesterday, Ardern gave young New Zealanders a stern lecture to follow the rules and said they were the largest group of carriers.

There have been isolated reports of people breaking the lockdown rules, Bush said earlier this week.

He said at the time there had been three arrests so far – he will update media on the new total today.

Bush was in front of the Epidemic Response Committee this morning where he admitted the advice given to Kiwis about what they're able to do during the lockdown hasn't been clear enough.

He said he "absolutely agreed" that the country needs clarity around some of the lockdown rules.

Bush also revealed that people in non-managed self-isolation are now being asked to allow police to see their location on their phones to ensure compliance.

He was grilled about who made the guidelines and exactly when people would find themselves on the wrong side of the police.

