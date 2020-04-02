A mum going to extreme lengths to protect her sick son from Covid-19 is outraged after he was given a flu jab by a nurse wearing no protective gear in Tauranga.

However, a healthcare professional says nurses are not required to wear protective gear while administering influenza vaccines.

The dilemma is just one example of the challenges facing Kirsty Houghton as she protects her family bubble from Covid-19.

Houghton's four-year-old son Kaden has Ketotic hypoglycemia, a condition that has had him in and out of hospital his whole life.

Advertisement

She said Kaden has one of the five worst cases of the condition in the country.

If Kaden contracts any bug - even a common cold - he goes down hard.

Kaden has been in and out of hospital since he was born. Photo / Supplied

Endless hospital visits, tubes through his body and even seizures can take hold of the young boy, so Houghton has taken extreme measures to protect her son from Covid-19.

Houghton, however, feels like her sacrifices to protect him went "out the window" after an unprotected nurse touched her son while giving him a flu jab on Tuesday.

The nurse came up to her car to inject Kaden with no mask and touched his arm with her bare hands, she said.

"If he [Kaden] gets this virus, he will die," Houghton said.

In the last 10 days, Houghton and her two children had left the house only twice. While many people were being asked to stay home during the alert level 4 lockdown, the Houghtons take extra precautions to keep Kaden safe.

Kirsty Houghton and her son Kaden masked up to go get his flu jab. Photo / Supplied

Houghton's daughter quit her job, the family did not go out for walks and if a supermarket trip was needed, showers and thorough clothes washing followed.

Advertisement

"I am not taking any risks with him," Houghton said.

On Tuesday, Houghton and her boy masked and gloved up before heading down to get Kaden's flu vaccination.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Houghton said her son was "so worried" after the nurse had vaccinated him with no protection and said, "mum the world is sick right now, why is the nurse not wearing her mask?"

The pair sat in the car for 20 minutes as a safety precaution after the injection and was horrified to watch the same nurse vaccinate another dozen people unprotected.

Kirsty Houghton and her son Kaden. Photo / Supplied

In Houghton's view, people should not be physically touching others, especially those at risk.

"We've done everything right up until now, I feel so let down," she said.

‌

"We got home and Kaden said to me, 'I don't want to go to the hospital and get the tubes up my nose again mum'."

Kaden Brockwell could die if he caught Covid-19. Photo / Supplied

She said there was not a lot of support around what to do in these situations with sick children.

Houghton had not yet made an official complaint as she was not sure where to go to do that, however, she had notified the healthcare centre in question.

‌

Dr Marshall Hollister-Jones of Chadwick Healthcare, the practice that set up the drive-through clinic, said staff members were just following Ministry of Health guidelines for administration of influenza vaccination.

These guidelines underlined that patient contact for flu vaccine was considered low risk for transmission. Gloves, masks, gowns and goggles were not required, he said.

Strict hand hygiene was still observed between patient contacts, he said.

"Our processes have been designed with the safety of our staff and patients as the highest priority."

General manager at the Western Bay of Plenty Primary Health Organisation Phil Back said the PHO fully supported the practice in following national guidelines.