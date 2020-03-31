Comedian Melanie Bracewell has been keeping the nation entertained during lockdown with her uncanny impression of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Bracewell, who won the Billy T Award for New Zealand's top comedian in 2018, posted a 45 second video on social media platforms Tik Tok and Twitter, with the caption 'so a few people said I looked like Jacinda in one of my Tik Toks'.

Using makeup, hair and wardrobe, Bracewell then produced an incredible transformation into Ardern's doppelganger.

Bracewell's video quickly impressed her 34,000 followers on Twitter, who were amazed at her transition.

So at first I was like 'why the hell am i watching melanie bracewell put make up on?', but then on went the jacket and I was like 'what did jacinda do with melanie bracewell?' — Sam Phillips (@SamRecruitNZ) March 31, 2020

If anything ever happens to Jacinda, you're going to get a call. — Keith Ng (@keith_ng) March 31, 2020

Absolute gold — Rebecca Stewart (@GallopingSkirt) March 31, 2020

Bracewell has won a number of New Zealand's top comedy awards, including the 7 Days Comedy Apprentice in 2014, the Raw Comedy Quest in 2015, in 2016, the Best Newcomer gong at the Comedy Festival, and the Billy T Award.

Last year, she was nominated for the Kevin Smith Memorial Cup for Outstanding Artist Achievement, Best Female Comedian and for the most bizarre moment of the year when she had a man vomit in her festival show.