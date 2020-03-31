Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to give an update on the Covid-19 response and on how some Kiwis in Australia are able to now access welfare

Ardern is also likely to be asked about the modelling on how many people could die if the virus was left unrestrained and whether supermarkets will be open at Easter.

It's also the first time she has spoken in public since the Australian government announced some Kiwis living there could access the JobKeeker allowance.

Earlier this afternoon, it was announced there are 58 new confirmed and 10 probable Covid-19 coronavirus cases in New Zealand, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says.

This brings the total number of cases to 657 since the start of the pandemic.

Bloomfield said while there had been a drop in the number, he didn't think that it reflected a drop in the number of cases. The expectation was still that the number of cases would continue to rise.

Seventy-four people with coronavirus have since recovered, he said.

Fourteen people are in hospital - two people are in a stable condition in intensive care units.

Bloomfield said there was still a strong link to overseas travel and contact with already confirmed cases.

Clusters would be investigated and contact-traced, he said.