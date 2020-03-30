The national state of emergency has been extended to continue access to powers and resources needed to fight Covid-19, the Government says.

The state of emergency was initially declared at 12.51pm last week but only lasts for seven days at a time.

It applies to all of New Zealand including the Chatham Islands, Stewart Island and other inhabited islands and can be extended as many times as necessary.

Minister of Civil Defence Peeni Henare said extending the state of emergency ensured the Government had all the resources, support and powers it needed to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

"This includes ensuring our civil defence emergency management workers can carry out critical work during this time including managing roads, traffic and public places, issuing first aid, and providing food, shelter and accommodation.

"But this global pandemic has also called on every New Zealander to make sacrifices in their daily lives and we thank them for that."

Being in a state of emergency also includes powers of requisition and closing roads, and stopping people from doing certain activities.

The Director of Civil Defence Emergency Management will give Henare advice on whether the State of National Emergency should be extended again.

This will include consideration of the current Covid-19 alert level, as alert-level decisions and State of Emergency decisions are complementary to each other, but one does not dictate the other.