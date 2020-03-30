A New Zealand miner has been shot and killed near one of the world's largest gold mines in Indonesia.

The man has been identified by local police sources as Graeme Thomas Wall, a 57-year-old originally of Ngaruawahia, Waikato.

Seven employees of PT Freeport Indonesia were reportedly attacked by a group of eight gunmen in a mine office parking area in Timika in Indonesia's easternmost Papua province.

Local police chief Gusti Gde Era Adhinata told the Associated Press (AP) news agency that Wall was shot in the chest and died while being taken to a hospital.

Advertisement

Two other shot Indonesian miners were in a critical condition while four more suffered minor injuries, AP reports.

It's understood that Wall, who went to Ngaruawahia High School, lived in Tembagapura, in Papua and has family living in Australia.

Adhinata told AP that police are still searching for the attackers who fled into dense jungle.

Papuan police spokesman Ahmad Mustafa Kamal said in a statement that joint security forces are carrying out a pursuit in the forest area in Kuala Kencana.

Meanwhile, PT Freeport Indonesia says workers have been evacuated from the office.

The West Papua Liberation Army, the military wing of the Free Papua Organisation, claimed responsibility on Monday for the attacks.

AP reports that spokesman Sebby Sambom warned in a statement that mine employees must leave company areas that the group declared in 2017 to be part of their battle zone.

"We will keep fighting until Freeport stops operating and talks for the independence of Papua begin," Sambom said.

Advertisement

Papua province has experienced clashes between security forces and a rebel group since late last month, AP says. Two security personnel and four Papuan independence fighters have already been killed.