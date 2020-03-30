There are renewed calls for the Government to defer a $1.20 increase to the minimum wage on the eve of it coming into effect.

Tomorrow the minimum wage is set to move from $17.70 to $18.90 - this would see full-time low-income workers take home an extra $48 a week before tax.

But business groups and the Opposition say employers are really struggling under the Covid-19 lockdown, especially the sectors like hospitality and tourism which are the biggest users of minimum wage work.

Business New Zealand recommended delaying the minimum wage increase for nine months or until recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic was confirmed.

It said when the Government's wage subsidy scheme which helped top-up employees' pay-packets to 80 per cent of their regular incomes ended, businesses would suffer.

Mike Hosking talks to Finance Minister Grant Robertson about economic recovery after COVID-19 - 31st March.

"Once the wage subsidy period finishes, employers will face an increase in wage costs at the same time as they are facing altered and reduced trading circumstances.

"This will delay the trading and economic recovery from the Covid-19 emergency."

The Employment and Manufacturers Association (EMA) said employers were under stress, especially those in the tourism, accommodation and hospitality sectors which had zero revenue and with little prospect of recovering quickly.

Those industries were also high users of minimum wage employees, said EMA chief executive Brett O'Riley.

"We're taking up to 1500 calls and emails daily from employers desperately trying to keep their staff, and even just keep their doors open, while facing the prospect of very little or no revenue during lockdown.

"In some cases they face watching years and even decades of work in building up their businesses come to nothing over the next month, and beyond."

O'Riley said the EMA understood increasing minimum wage was a key policy platform for the Government but "a minimum wage increase of this scale at such a critical time just does not make sense".

Opposition leader Simon Bridges said businesses were already facing huge financial struggles under the Covid-19 lockdown and the rise would "hit them hard".

He called for a six-month delay so the affordability of the increase could be assessed.

"Everyone wants to see higher incomes, but governments need to be responsive to the realities on the ground.

"Many businesses are struggling to stay afloat and keep employing workers right now. Adding more costs is not the solution."

He said the focus right now should be keeping people in jobs and increasing the minimum wage made that difficult.