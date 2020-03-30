There needs to be a group set up to establish that those over 80 and living alone have the support they need to get food — like an army the students set up in Christchurch

Rich countries privileged

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Health system in the gun

Related articles:

Winter essentials

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Shopping responsibly

Step up, Simon Bridges

Heather had her say

Get writing

Thanks, friends and family

Not communism

Isolate all of them

Short & sweet