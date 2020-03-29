A South Auckland medical clinic which had its protective equipment stolen has been gifted more supplies by a mystery donor.

Doctors at the Papakura Marae Health Clinic were crestfallen after the theft three weeks ago, which left them with almost no protection at a time when testing for Covid-19 was ramping up.

But after the Herald published an article about the medical centre last week, a Good Samaritan delivered a package of masks, gowns and visors on Friday.

"We arrived at work and there was a new pack sitting there," said GP Matire Harwood. "I don't know if it came from the DHB or a reader.

"Someone had slipped in the back door and popped it there and taken off. It had a note which said 'Read the New Zealand Herald article - here you go'."

The clinic had expected to run out of equipment before the end of the week, and had been holding on to used masks in the hope they could be cleaned and recycled one day.

The new supply would ensure that its four doctors would have protective gear for at least another week.

The Ministry of Health last week said it had enough protective equipment to meet demand, and that it had sent four million masks from its pandemic reserve of 18 million masks to district health boards.

The Papakura clinic also got a boost from local property developers, who answered a call for vacant accommodation to isolate people from crowded homes.

Harwood fears that the virus will have a devastating impact in Papakura because of the large number of overcrowded households and people with chronic health conditions.

She had been speaking to a group of Māori doctors about separating suspected cases or people with mild Covid-19 symptoms from large households, but they concluded they did not have the infrastructure to support the plan.

After reading the Herald article, property developers Paula and Kurt Schultz got in touch with Harwood. They own an old accident and emergency clinic in Papakura, and suggested that it could be used to isolate vulnerable patients.

"We just wanted to offer our support," Paula said.

"We live in Papakura as well so we're quite aware of what's happening in our community.

"There is a large number of elderly people here, a large number of people that have underlying health issues."

The clinic was set to be demolished in six months and replaced with 90 apartments, but the couple said they would put that on hold if the site was needed by the Ministry of Health. It had capacity for 30 or more patients.

"It gives us a sense of hope," Harwood said. "We're all in this together, that kotahitanga, that kind of feeling. We're all united and we want a good outcome for Aotearoa.

"Whereas, I have to be honest, this time last week I was feeling a bit pessimistic and down-hearted."

So far, her clinic in one of the most deprived parts of Auckland has had no positive Covid-19 cases. It has been testing people in the car park, and is doing as many consultations as possible over the phone and on video.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website