The woman who was killed in a crash on State Highway 2 between Aongatete and Katikati on Wednesday has been named.

She was Lisa-Marie Kuku, 24 of Aongatete.



The crash happened about 8.25pm between Sharp and Hot Springs Rds in the Western Bay of Plenty.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who were in the area around the time to contact Tauranga Police.

Investigations into the circumstances around the crash are ongoing.