An Auckland woman whose mother died on the first day of lockdown is pleading with authorities to let her say a final goodbye.

Under current restrictions, Nandita Katira is allowed to go to a supermarket but has been told she cannot say goodbye to her mother Hansa, who died from brain cancer at home on Thursday, the first day of the level 4 restrictions.

"I didn't get a chance to say my final goodbyes to her," she told the Herald on Sunday through tears.

Hansa Katira, 73, died on the first day of the lockdown. She is photographed with her granddaughter Arya Parab. Photo / Supplied

"We are shattered. Absolutely shattered.

"All I want is three minutes. Three minutes. Let me go there, without anybody being there, tell me where to go - I'll open the door ... kiss my mother once on her cheek and forehead and tell her I loved her, and give my final goodbyes."

The Ministry of Health has been contacted for comment. According to its Covid-19 website, "gathering together for funerals and tangi is not permitted while New Zealand is at Alert Level 4".

Her 73-year-old mother's health deteriorated on Wednesday, and Nandita said she checked with a funeral home and was assured she and a priest would be allowed to carry out the Hindu rituals that must be done before a loved one is cremated.

However, when her mother's body was collected the next day she was told all funeral services were now banned - even one with just herself and a priest.

Desperate, the school teacher has since asked to spend a few minutes with her mother, alone and in protective gear. She's willing to isolate herself from her daughter afterwards.

Told by the funeral service that it isn't possible, she's made the agonising decision to have her mother embalmed, against both her culture and mother's wishes.

She says she can't stop thinking about Hansa in cold storage.

"In our culture we can't keep her that long, we do the cremation basically on the same day. My mum never, ever wanted to be in a cold place - she hated, absolutely hated being cold. There was never a day in winter when she wouldn't complain about the cold."

Nandita says she hasn't slept since Thursday, and has contacted everybody she can - MPs, ministries, other funeral homes. She's had help from community social worker Jeet Sachdev, but there's been no breakthrough.

The restrictions have stopped friends from being able to visit and give support.

"She is my only parent, my only family here. I haven't had any visitors come and express their condolences or just give a hug. It's just me and my 14-year-old daughter.

"What do I do? What do I do? How do I let her go without seeing her? Give me a place where I can see her, where nobody is around, and then I'll leave and you do the cremation. How much more can I negotiate?"

Nandita's father died when she was 10 years old. She has lived with and looked after her mother for the past 20 years.

"She came here with me ... you can't believe how shattered I am - Thursday, Friday, Saturday, not one minute of sleep. I can't eat. I can't see her. I just can't see her.

"A basic human right is to be able to do the last rituals. I'm now at a point where I'm negotiating everything, and just begging for three minutes. I'm happy to follow all the rules. I'm not even letting my daughter come ... please let me go - just one person, no mass gathering, with every bit of protective gear you can think of. Just so I can see her.

"Unfortunately in lockdown people will die. I understand all the protocols. But you are allowed to go to a supermarket, but not your parent's funeral. Not one person?"

She wants to tell her story in the hope it can lead to change and stop another family from going through what she has, should their loved one die during the restrictions.

There are about 90 deaths every day in New Zealand. Earlier this week, the Funeral Directors Association of New Zealand president Gary Taylor told the Herald the ministry had confirmed that even family wouldn't be able to attend services.

"Prior to that they had told us there could be gatherings, but that's been reeled back now - there are no funeral services," Taylor said.

"That has a huge implication for families going forward. The very act of gathering together and providing support to each other is really important to a family's mental wellbeing, as they process what has happened to them.

"As much as we are absolutely behind the Government's restrictions and we understand what they are for, it does mean that families are going to suffer."