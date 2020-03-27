Fog guns are being used on Wellington's buses, trains and stations and new signs erected telling people to stand two metres apart in the fight against coronavirus.

Elsewhere, Auckland Transport upgraded its app with a new feature which shows how many people on a bus at any given time.

Wellington's Metlink has released photos of workers in full hazmat suits spraying public transport.

Wellinton's Metlink says the antibacterial spray coating is effective in destroying germs that come into contact with surfaces. Photo / NZ Herald

A worker in full hazmat gear uses a fog gun to clean a train. Photo / NZ Herald

It says the antibacterial spray coating is effective in destroying germs that come into contact with surfaces and has been used for MRSA, norovirus and H1N1-type viruses.



"We're encouraging passengers to continue to follow Ministry of Health advice and stay at home if sick, keep up their personal hygiene efforts and maintain physical distancing of two metres," says general manager Scott Gallacher.



To help passengers keep a two metres distance - the Government's social distancing requirement - Metlink is also introducing markers on floors and seats, as well as stickers on the back of seats and on windows to show where passengers should sit.

To help passengers keep a two metres distance - the Government's social distancing requirement - Metlink is also introducing markers on floors and seats. Photo / NZ Herald

A worker in full hazmat gear uses a fog gun to clean the back of a bus. Photo / NZ Herald

Metlink is also adding more services to its network.

Gallacher said Metlink is continuing to monitor the region's timetables and will make adjustments to ensure we support our communities and provide access to essential services.



"Since making public transport free across the region, we've been looking at whether we have enough services in play especially for essential workers that need to start shifts."



Metlink will add the following services to its timetables from Monday:

• Route 1: 6.20am from Island Bay.

• Route 1: 5.55am from Grenada Village.

• Route 60e: 6.45am from Porirua Station to collect passengers arriving by train at 6:35am and 6:39am.

"We want all passengers to continue to provide feedback on the service during this time. They can phone, email, use our website or social media channels to let us know what's working and what needs to be tweaked," said Gallacher.



"I know many passengers want to know if Metlink will refund April rail passes issued before public transport went free. The answer is yes, but please bear with us while we work out the easiest way to do that while we are in lockdown."

The upgraded feature on the AT app allowed commuters to see if the recommended physical distancing of two metres was achievable before they got on board.

Looking under the Live Departures area of the AT Mobile app to see one of four 'live occupancy statuses', such as likely empty, likely space available, likely near the limit of safe distancing, and likely not accepting passengers.

Elsewhere, bus riders are only able to use the rear door to get on and off buses in Auckland.

Auckland Transport said the precautionary measure was aimed to limit the physical contact between customers and bus drivers.

In a statement, Auckland Transport said customers will be asked to tag on and off with their HOP card as normal, but to use the tag machine by the rear door of the bus.

"At this stage none of the confirmed or suspected cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand have been linked to the use of public transport," the statement said.

"However, this is a sensible precautionary measure to help limit the spread of infection and ensure everyone is kept as safe as possible by minimising the physical contact between customers and bus drivers.

"Customers who use a wheelchair or other mobility device or require driver assistance can still use the front door."

The measure came into effect Tuesday, a day after cash fares were no longer be accepted on public buses.

Around 93 per cent of bus passengers in Auckland paid with AT Hop cards - with total Hop usage around 98 per cent, AT earlier reported.