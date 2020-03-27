The facade of a bank in the town of Matamata was rammed in by a car yesterday in the empty streets of Covid-19 lockdown.

Police confirmed they received a report from a member of the public that an ANZ bank on Arawa St in the Waikato town was crashed into by a vehicle around 5.50pm.

The vehicle then left the scene, police said.

The alleged offender was located nearby a short while later and one person was taken into custody.

There were no reports of injuries or anything stolen and police conducted enquiries at the scene.

Photos of the damage were posted to a local mothers' Facebook group, with one woman captioning: "Day 2 of isolation. Who the actual F would do something like this.

"Ramming banks is NOT ESSENTIAL!"