An Auckland emergency department nurse had her car stolen, leaving her unable to get to work, but also causing the loss of valuable equipment.

The blue Suzuki Swift stolen from Trinity St, Ponsonby between 8pm Tuesday and 3pm Wednesday.

The nurse, who only wants to be known as Simonne, said all that was left was a big bath towel where her car was once parked.

Inside the car was a Macpac bag containing vital medical supplies.

Advertisement

She believes the thief would have likely known she was a health worker as also inside the car were an expired artificial airway, an ambu bag, several first aid kits and supplies in the glove box; a stethoscope, an eye torch, artery forceps and nursing scissors.

ATTENTION: My blue Suzuki swift with the licence plate HRJ221 has been stolen opposite 24 Trinity street Ponsonby, last... Posted by Simmy Mac on Tuesday, 24 March 2020



"It's such a nasty time to steal from someone especially when you realise that they are part of the system keeping you alive."

However, many generous and concerned Kiwis had offered their own vehicles for her to use to get to work.

"I thought it would also be helpful to get the word out on Instagram and Facebook that my little blue Swift, which I've had for more than five years, had been stolen so I made a quick post.

"I was absolutely flooded by responses from friends as well as people I've never met offering their cars or saying could they help me with groceries."

She had taken up an offer to borrow a car from a friend of her mother.

"Kiwi's by and large are generous and helpful, and the thief or thieves are not accurate representations of who we are.

"I hope people keep an eye out for my car and/or the items in my car popping up on Facebook marketplace or TradeMe.

Advertisement

"If they spot anything then please contact me or the police [on 105]."

Police said they were making inquiries into the theft.