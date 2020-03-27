Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will this afternoon announce further support for workers and businesses impacted by the Covid-19 lockdown.

She will also provide an update on personal protection equipment (PPE), used by health professionals on the front lines.

This comes after some nurses have threatened to stop working, fearing a lack of equipment will expose them to the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told reporters this afternoon that the Government will be circulating appropriate advice on personal protection equipment (PPE).

This will be on the Ministry of Health's website later today.

"All stones are being turned over to make sure there are enough PPEs for all healthcare workers in New Zealand," he said.

Bloomfield said he has not yet needed to sign an order requiring an emergency supply of personal protection equipment be unlocked.

He confirmed today that there are 85 new coronavirus cases, with one patient on a ventilator in a hospital intensive care unit.

There are 76 new confirmed and nine probable cases.

Ardern will be joined by Finance Minister Grant Robertson when she addresses reporters this afternoon.

The pair will unveil further support for workers and businesses impacted by the Covid-19 lockdown.

This comes just days after the Government announced it would be almost doubling its original wage subsidy scheme, from $5.1 billion to $9.3 billion

On Monday, Robertson announced Cabinet had agreed to remove the $150,000 per business cap and open the scheme up to larger cooperates as well.

To date, the Government has earmarked some $23.5b in spending to response to Covid-19.

And there is more to come. Robertson said this was only the Government's first tranche of spending.

"We will make sure that all New Zealanders continue to receive some form of income through this period," he said on Monday.

