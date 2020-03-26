A leopard seal has bought those in lockdown some much-needed joy after it was spotted lounging around on an Auckland wharf.

Yesterday, Owha the leopard seal made an appearance on Stillwater Boating Club's wharf, much to the delight on onlookers.

While Owha's appearance proved a "special sighting" for those who gathered together, police had to quickly remove everyone as they were breaking the Covid-19 lockdown rules.

Police tape has been put up across the wharf to stop people from entering.

However, Stillwater Boating Club did get some snaps of Owha, but asked people to observe from a distance and to respect lockdown protocols.

Owha the leopard seal spotted at Stillwater wharf. Photo / Stillwater Boating Club

"Hi Stillwater - yes Owha the leopard seal has been seen on our wharf yesterday. She appears to have left now," they wrote.

"If you are on a 'walk' the police tape you may see at the entrance to the wharf relates to this and was put up last night after some concern from the research team about the number of people coming down to see her and also due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Owha the leopard seal lounging around during lockdown. Photo / Stillwater Boat Club

"Some advice from the leopard seal research team around Owha the seal is:

1. Stay 20m away and do not approach for any reason.

2. If she approaches you when in the water stay calm and make your way to land.

"Due to level 4:

3. Do not go looking for Owha.

4. If found during a short walk, contact leopardseals.org on 0800 LEOPARD (0800 536 7273) or info@leopardseals.org.

5. Please do not post her location online – this encourages breaking isolation rules.

Residents took to social media to gush over Owha.

"Aww she's a beauty!" one said.

Another added: "I went down last night. Was special!"