

A case of coronavirus has been confirmed at a Napier rest home.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield confirmed there were 85 new cases of coronavirus in New Zealand on Friday, four of which were in Hawke's Bay, bringing the regions total to 10.

A total of 76 confirmed and nine probable cases make up Friday's new cases.

A case of coronavirus has been confirmed at Napier's Gladys Mary Care Home. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Hawke's Bay DHB said a probable case of Covid-19 at Gladys Mary Care Home, Tamatea, had been confirmed positive on Friday.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board's Medical Officer of Health Nick Jones said: "This resident is now in isolation and Infection prevention and public health teams have been working closely with Gladys Mary Care Home, which is closed to all visitors.

"The home has put all appropriate measures in place to help protect its residents and staff."

It is known that Gladys Mary Care Home, Tamatea, was visited by somebody with a confirmed case of Covid-19 while symptomatic between March 17 and 20.

Bupa Villages and Aged Care New Zealand Managing Director Carolyn Cooper said the resident is a member of a 14-person dementia community.

To ensure the safety of our residents and staff, the 14-person community was placed into immediate isolation prior to the negative test result.

"Additional infection prevention control measures were immediately put in place, including additional restrictions, equipment and hygiene measures," Cooper said.

Following the positive test result, Cooper also said they'd been in contact with the impacted resident's family and our wider care home residents and their families.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

The Gladys Mary Rest Home has been shut to all visitors since Tuesday March 24.

Cooper said they were still establishing which staff members had close contact with the resident.

All staff who had close contact with the resident were asked to go into self-isolation for 14 days from the time of their last contact with them, while any staff who had casual contact with the resident have been permitted to continue work by Public Health.

Cooper also said that the staff are committed to continuing to care for residents.

"Our team will be using Personal Protective Equipment, including gowns, masks and gloves where required," she said.

"We are maintaining our strict infection prevention control protocols, including no visitor access, hand hygiene and physical distancing across all of our sites."

Cooper added: "No other Bupa site is affected by this probable case."

Hawke's Bay's first case of coronavirus case was confirmed on Friday March 20.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in New Zealand is 368.

Jones said the other three of the new cases in Hawke's Bay were returned from overseas travel and were recovering well.

The DHB's Public Health team and National Contact Tracing Service are still actively identifying close contacts the regions third confirmed case. Places where the person visited while in the early stages of illness before they recognised their symptoms are listed below.

The locations are:

Gladys Mary Care Home, Tamatea, March 17, 18, 19 and 20

Hohepa, Clive, March 18

Harvey Norman, Hastings - March 19 (10am)

Cornocopia, Hastings, - March 19

Weleda, Havelock North, March 19

Te Mata Bakery, March 19

Mission Winery, March 20

Jones called for calm and kindness as the likelihood of the infection being passed on while the person was visiting the locations listed is "extremely low".

"Many of the places visited already had stringent hygiene measures in place at the time of the visit which will have reduced the risk to the wider public even further," he said.

"To be a close contact you have to stand less than two metres from a symptomatic person for more than 15 minutes, which is unlikely the case in any of these locations.

"The locations are published for full transparency and awareness for members of our community, should they develop symptoms."