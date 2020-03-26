A worried mother of a year 10 student at Auckland's Marist College - where 13 people have tested positive - is worried that there could be "an explosion" of cases if three school communities are not tested for Covid-19.

It was revealed that some students from Lynfield College and Mt Albert Grammar have also ridden in the same school bus as the Marist College students while they were infectious, and are considered to be "casual contacts".

Speaking to the Herald from her home where she is in self isolation with her daughter, the woman who does not want to be identified said there were just too many obstacles for people who have been exposed to coronavirus just to get tested.

"My daughter she is Marist College year 10 student, we received email from school to confirm my daughter is considered as close contact patient and that my daughter should in self isolation," the mother said.

Seven teachers, including principal Raechelle Taulu, and four students have all tested positive, Marist Girls' College board of trustees chairman Stephen Dallow said.

Details of the other two cases had not been released.

"For the last few days, I feel unwell, have low fever, sore throat and headache. I made phone call really long time to contact healthline, around 3.40am [on Wednesday]," she said.

"I told them my daughter is considered as close contact, and I work in retail shop, deal with too many people every day, we are more likely to get virus, and we request to do tests for my family, but were refused because we don't meet the health requirements."

The mother said she was worried because many people who tested positive didn't show any symptoms.

"I explained to them, and questioned that why we cannot do the test. At last, I was told that because the test will cost about $3000," she said.

"I was too disappointed with this. Meantime, I really worry about the whole Marist College community."

She decided to go straight to St Luke's White Cross drive through - where she was finally given a test.

"They asked me whether were referred by Healthline or my doctor, I said I haven't, but I explained to them my daughter was close contact and I have fever," the mum said.

"Finally they agreed to do tests for us. It took us nearly three hours to wait in the queue, we wore masks all the time and kept our car windows close. We were told the results needed three to five working days. I can't believe that, you know in other countries, only take 12 minutes. [But] the good things is, we finally did the tests," she said.

The mother said she did not feel staying at home to self-quarantine is sufficient to contain the virus within the school communities and that tests for everyone was necessary.

"Most of those students are in same family, can you imaging the worst situation would be?" she asked.

"It is the time for government to make some changes for test requirements, as we are already at alert level 4."

The mother said her daughter has not shown any symptoms, but she is still having a fever three days after getting tested.

"Nothing much I can do at this stage other than take Panadol and drink plenty of water," she said.

"I am really worried about the outcome of my results. If positive, they will call me they said, but if not then I will receive the results either by text or email."