A dinosaur which appeared on the streets of Napier just hours after the start of the Covid-19 state of emergency was told to do what everyone was told: Stay Home.

The dinosaur, apparently a red-suited younger person, was seen in Hyderabad Rd early on Thursday afternoon, accompanied by a man and attracting the attention of a passing police patrol.

A dinosaur which appeared on the streets of Napier just hours after the start of the Covid-19 state of emergency was told to do what everyone was told: Stay Home. Photo / Michelle Danks Facebook

Police media staff said they had not been told of the incident, nor were they aware of any other T-Rex impersonations or other such alarming incidents during the day throughout the country.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Advertisement

But Ahuriri resident Michelle Danks who posted photos on Facebook said she believed the police officer wasn't impressed and told the dinosaur to "go home."

Later on, father Harry Machiela posted a video and revealed that the dinosaur was his 12-year-old son.

Taking the dinosaur for a walk. PHOTO/SUPPLIED

"Ok it was just me and my son going for a walk. He had fun entertaining the truckies. Police just asked if we were (please) on our way home," he commented.

Last week, a man in Spain breached strict quarantine by putting out the rubbish dressed as a Tyrannosaurus rex.

The man, who was warned by police, shuffled on to the street in Vistabella in the Murcia region to drop a bag of rubbish in the bin - and was promptly stopped by the officers.

Police in Murcia, Spain have clarified that when you're on a curfew it doesn't matter if you're dressed as a dinosaur. Video / Revolution 96.2

Bizarre video shows the police giving him a warning before the prehistoric pretender makes his exit, waddling.

Police released the video, complete with a Jurassic Park soundtrack, and joked that while dogs were allowed out during the lockdown, dinosaurs were not.