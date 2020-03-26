An Auckland Council employee has tested positive for Covid-19 after recently returning from overseas.

Council chief executive Stephen Town said the employee went straight into self-isolation, where they became unwell, were tested, and subsequently returned a positive result.

"At no time have they been into the workplace, meaning there is no risk to any of their colleagues or other staff," Town said.

He said council is doing everything it can to support the employee and ensure they're getting the care they need.

"Out of respect for this person's privacy, we won't be making any further comment, other than to say that their symptoms are minor, and they are recovering well at home," Town said.

Meanwhile, Auckland Transport is putting on more public transport services to ensure health workers can travel to hospitals in the city, particularly to cover the main shift change times.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff. Photo / Herald

AT is also rolling out changes to its AT Mobile app that will tell health workers and other essential workers how many people are on buses and trains for physical distancing purposes.

Said Mayor Phil Goff: "We want to make sure we are taking proper care of health workers and not putting any obstacles in their way to ensure they can do their job."