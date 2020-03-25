A probable case of coronavirus has been found at a Napier rest home.

Bupa Villages Managing Director Carolyn Cooper said on Thursday it had been advised that it had a single probable Covid-19 case in our dementia community at Gladys Mary Rest Home in Napier.

"Our resident is a member of a 14-person community who live in close proximity. To ensure the safety of our residents and staff, the 14-person community has been placed into immediate isolation. Additional infection prevention control measures were immediately put in place, including additional restrictions, equipment and hygiene measures. For additional safety, we are treating the situation as an infection outbreak area."

Gladys Mary Rest Home has a probable case of Covid-19. Photo Warren Buckland

Prevention control measures were immediately put in place at the rest home. Photo Warren Buckland

"We are working closely with Public Health and the local District Heath Board and continue to follow their advice.

"No other Bupa site is affected by this probable case. We are maintaining our strict infection prevention control protocols, including no visitor access, hand hygiene and physical distancing across all of our sites.

"We recognise this can be a stressful and anxious time for everyone and will provide more information as this situation evolves."