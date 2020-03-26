A spot of gardening, an early morning run or just a whole lot of nothing were on the agenda for Kiwis today, on the first day of the Covid 19 lockdown.

People around the country are settling in to the first day of the four-week quarantine; in what is a historic move made to help save lives during the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

It was business as usual for those considered to be working in an essential service workplace - from food suppliers, supermarket staff, some office workers now set up to work from home and of course doctors, nurses and other medical staff.

The first sunrise of what is going to be the most memorable month of our lives #lockdownnz pic.twitter.com/TsqAP7XFRT — Lauren Mabbett (@LaurenMabbett) March 25, 2020

Day 1: second cup of filter coffee being made. Phew, a big day of nothing ahead! #lockdownnz pic.twitter.com/vajlH2Jb8c — Caleb Olsen 🦑 (@Qarkvandit) March 25, 2020

For others, however, it was a day to relax - going for an early morning walk or run, getting out in the garden, switching into Netflix or just sleeping in.

Good Morning from #lockdownnz central 👍 Morning walk and inspecting plants. 1 or 2 in the mouth along the way for added measure 🤦🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/KdGfnjmJgU — 📓Vika (@WORLDOFVIKA) March 25, 2020

Many took to social media to share what they or their families were getting up to today; posting photos on Facebook and Twitter.

And with those posts came the realisation, among some, of the magnitude of the situation.

"The first sunrise of what is going to be the most memorable month of our lives," Lauren Mabbett said on Twitter.

TV sports reporter and personality James McOnie posted a video admitting that all the treat-worthy foods he had bought for the lockdown had gone by lunchtime.

Another man, Mike Grinder, posted a picturesque scene from Mosgiel, in Dunedin.

"Day one in lockdown," he wrote.

"Been for a run for the first time in 10 years. Time do some gardening on a fantastic Mosgiel day."

Grinder encouraged Kiwis to take heed of the advice being given to the public by including the hashtag phrases #StayHomeNZ #NewZealandlockdown

Day 1 in lockdown. Been for a run for the first time in 10 years. Time to do some gardening on a fantastic Mosgiel day #NewZealandlockdown #StayHomeNZ pic.twitter.com/VJYqY8j67X — Mike Grinder (@Anglemrg) March 25, 2020

Michael Forbes was just happy to find that the sky had not fallen when he woke up, he said, writing on Twitter: "What a relief."

Others posted eerily quiet and empty streets of downtown Auckland - usually a bustling buzz of activity on any given day of the week.

On a solitary walk around Auckland’s CBD this morning, I saw very few people, no police, a number of homeless and rough sleepers, some building site security guards and many empty buses #NewZealandlockdown pic.twitter.com/AYxqclVIGb — Kingsley Abbott (@AbbottKingsley) March 25, 2020

One woman showed off what would be her home office for the next month.

"I cleaned my desk yesterday cause I still have to work from home. So here's a pic of that."