Fullers360 ferry services are set to continue during New Zealand's four-week lockdown while providing free services to Waiheke residents.

A reduced timetable will be in place from Thursday morning to support those who require transport as an essential service and those who reside on Waiheke Island.

Fullers360 CEO Mike Horne said the business recognises the role it plays in providing access and helping transport essential service passengers.

"We acknowledge that our services are imperative for the Waiheke community to travel to and from Auckland, and we will continue to co-ordinate with Auckland Transport, Waiheke Local Board and other key stakeholders to ensure that any major updates are clearly communicated to our Waiheke customers," he said.

The alert stages.

The reduced Fullers360 timetable will offer hourly sailings on weekdays from Waiheke. The timetable will be updated online and customers will be informed of the changes via travel alerts.

"The reduction in timetable will give our crew the best opportunity to keep safe while also providing regularity and frequency for those who need to use Fullers360 for essential travel," said Horne.

Like all public transport services, Fullers360 ferry services will only be available for those working in essential services, for medical reasons, to access essential services and to move essential goods.

Horne has asked all passengers to play their part and only use public transport if necessary, to travel to essential work or access essential services.

Fullers360 will continue to transport essential items and support St John with their emergency care transport to Waiheke.