Information about the latest confirmed cases of coronavirus is being published by the Ministry of Health.

In the last day there have been 47 new cases confirmed and another three people who are probable cases.

Eighteen of the new confirmed cases are in Auckland plus three in Auckland's Waitemata DHB area, and another 12 in Wellington. The remainder are in Canterbury, Christchurch, Hamilton, Dunedin, Queenstown, Wanaka, the Bay of Plenty and Marlborough.

They include two teenage girls from Auckland and a Marlborough man in his 80s. There are also 24 people in their teens, nine in their 30s, five in their 40s, 10 in their 50s, six in their 60s confirmed to have the virus in the last 24 hours.

Advertisement

Case/Location/Age/Gender/Details:

189. Auckland 20s F Details to come

188. Auckland 40s F Details to come

187. Auckland 20s F Details to come

186. Auckland 20s M Details to come

185. Waitemata 60s M Details to come

184. Wellington 30s M Details to come

183. Wellington 30s M Details to come

182. Wellington 50s M Details to come

Advertisement

181. Wellington 60s F Details to come

180. Wellington 20s M Details to come

179. Wellington 60s M Details to come

178. Wellington 60s F Details to come

177. Wellington 40s M Linked to a group trip to New York

176. Wellington 50s F Linked to a group trip to New York

175. Wellington 50s F Linked to a group trip to New York

174. Marlborough 80s M Details to come

173. Bay of Plenty 60s F Details to come

172. Waitemata Teens F Details to come

171. Auckland 30s F Details to come

170. Auckland 20s F Details to come

169. Auckland 30s M Details to come

168. Auckland 50s M Details to come

167. Auckland 30s F Details to come

166. Auckland 20s M Details to come

165. Auckland 20s F Details to come

164. Auckland 30s M Details to come

163. Auckland 30s F Details to come

162. Auckland 50s F Details to come

161. Auckland 20s F Details to come

160. Auckland 40s M Details to come

159. Auckland 20s M Details to come

158. Dunedin 20s F Details to come

157. Canterbury 50s F Details to come

156. Wanaka 20s M Details to come

155. Queenstown 30s F Details to come

154. Waitemata 60sF Details to come

153. AucklandTeens F Details to come

152. Dunedin 20s F Flew London via Dubai to Auckland on 21 March – Flight EK448, then Auckland to Dunedin on 23 March flight NZ677

151. Wellington 50s M Linked to a group trip to New York. Flew Houston to Auckland on 20 March on flight NZ0029, Auckland to Wellington on 20 March – Flight NZ0407

150. Hamilton 30s F Flew Dubai to Auckland on 22 March – Flight EK448, Auckland to Rotorua on 23 March – Flight NZ8155

149. Hamilton 40s F Travel history under investigation

148. Christchurch 50s M Flew Sydney to Christchurch on 13 March – Flight EK412

147. Canterbury 50s M Linked to confirmed case

146. Christchurch 20s F Flew London via Dubai and Sydney, arrived Christchurch 13 March on flight EK006

145.Wellington 40s F Linked to a confirmed case

144. Hamilton 50s F Under investigation

143. Christchurch 20s F Flew San Francisco to Auckland, arrived 21 March – flight NZ7, Auckland to Christchurch on 21 March – NZ527

READ MORE

• PM Jacinda Ardern prepares the country for lockdown

• Countdown axes weekly specials for first 2 weeks of shutdown

• Fifty new cases, state of emergency declared

• Don't drive to the beach during lockdown, police warn

In total New Zealand has 205 cases of Covid-19. Of those 189 have been confirmed by testing, while 16 have not tested positive but are considered probable cases as their history and symptoms show they have had Covid-19.

There are four cases of Covid-19 that are considered community transmission as the source of the infection is unknown.

New Zealand is preparing to move to the highest alert level at 11.59pm tonight and go into complete lockdown to prevent further community spread of the deadly virus.

Auckland accounts for 41 per cent of confirmed Covid-19 cases (78 cases) while another 17 per cent (32 cases) are in Wellington. Other hotspots with more than 10 cases each are Hamilton, Dunedin, Canterbury and Marlborough.

Across New Zealand 22 people have recovered from the virus, including 10 in the last day.

Details of all cases and their travel histories are available on the Ministry of Health website.

‌

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website