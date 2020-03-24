More information is being given to clear up exactly which businesses are considered an essential service and will therefore remain open in the Covid-19 lockdown period.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment is continuing to provide updates on this issue, but have so far identified 15 sectors considered to fall under this category.

MBIE deputy chief executive Paul Stocks is talking more about essential services on Newstalk ZB this morning.

Those businesses and jobs that will stay open during the country's four-week lockdown will do so because they provide services considered to provide necessities of life, health, safety, welfare and essential infrastructure.

Supermarkets, pharmacies and banks are all on the list. Self-service laundry facilities and dairies will also remain open - on a "one in, one out" rule and the 2m distance rule to be adhered to at all times.

The Warehouse will shut its doors during the lockdown period - despite initial reports that it was to remain open because it was considered to be an essential service.

People are being encouraged to check in on the dedicated Covid-19 website for more information and an 0800 number is due to be set up for businesses to call.

However, officials yesterday said that if you are unsure that you are an essential business, then you probably are not one.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website