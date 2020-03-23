A Tauranga dairy owner is using classic Kiwi ingenuity to fight the spread of Covid-19 and it is already attracting attention.

A large plastic sheet has been fitted to the ceiling and counter of Maungatapu Superette, effectively creating a see-through wall between dairy staff and customers.

"I thought, maybe this plastic would help."

Vipin Kumar at Maungatapu Superette has come up with a way to protect himself and his customers from the spread of Covid-19. Photo / George Novak

By lunchtime, Kumar had already gone to Mitre 10, bought a large roll of clear plastic and installed it.

Advertisement

"It looks good. There's a little space at the bottom where people can pay for things."



‌

Kumar said the plastic wall was his way of protecting his team but also his customers.

"If things are going to happen to us, we don't want to pass that on to customers."

‌

Kumar said there were plans to do likewise with the store's sister dairy in Bureta.

The feedback so far had been mixed but overall people were supportive, he said.

Vipin Kumar at Maungatapu Superette has come up with a way to protect himself and his customers from the spread of Covid-19. Photo / George Novak

Maungatapu resident Pua Taikato was stunned when she visited the store yesterday.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

"I was flabbergasted to see the wall of plastic - the seriousness of it all hit home," she said.

Taikato noticed the nearby pharmacy had also done something similar.

While Taikato took the plastic wall "lightly" she said seeing such measures made her think things had become like a "wartime environment".

Advertisement

Taikato said she liked the idea of wearing gloves, which she planned to copy.

Staff at the pharmacy declined to comment.