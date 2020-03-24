Positive views

I vigorously applaud the idea that resilience, determination, success and kindness should be rewarded ("NZ Herald, March 23), with a mention in the local newspaper at the very least. It has all too often been the very opposite.

During the 90s, I noticed that newspapers often gave room to the likes of Bob Jones, who spouted a lot of anti-beneficiary bile, which in my general experience - I was a beneficiary during those years - tended to discourage employers from giving us beneficiaries a fair go.

The National Party-led govt of that time had a policy of harassing unemployed into employment, which didn't work either, and stuffed up my chances of gaining a degree through the low-impact method of studying part-time and looking for work on the side. Eye-gouging fellow team members seemed to be the national hobby at the time.

In short, stories of Kiwi resilience, determination, success and kindness would be much appreciated, though strict fact-checking would also be necessary, if only because nobody in New Zealand believes anything good of their neighbour, and everything bad about the

beneficiary.

Wesley Parish, Tauranga.

Shared battle

As a nation, we are in a battle and need to come together to repel the Covid-19 virus.

Unfortunately, there are some who choose to finger point and score political points during these difficult times and this is reflected in the many recent letters to the NZ Herald.

It is important that we unite as a nation and support each other and this includes supporting the Government that has been elected to lead us.

Our focus should be on the way forward instead of looking in the rear vision mirror, which inevitably undermines public confidence and is counterproductive to the efforts to slow and eventually halt the advance of Covid 19.

Those debates should be for another time and another place.

Derek Parrott, Mangawhai.



Witless antagonism

The pandemic forces us to rethink how we do politics. We can all get in behind as in the authoritarian countries or do business as usual which involves questioning what is being done.

I can't see us going down the authoritarian route in this country. We will continue to question the government's plans. What we must change, though, at least for the time-being, is the witless expression of tribal antagonism based on political party. It undermines the co-operation that is needed to defeat the virus.

We had examples of both behaviours, intelligent questioning and witless tribal antagonism, in Parliament last Tuesday. The crisis we are in brought the difference into sharp focus and revealed the folly of the old reflex negative responses.

Ian Hassall, Epsom.



War cabinet

There is a sense that we are on a war footing, or about to be.

Given that situation, is there merit in inviting the National Party into a unity government for the next twelve months? Their Leader and Deputy Leader, their finance, health and business spokespersons could attend cabinet meetings, receive all government briefings and help shape a national response.

This would help de-politicise the approach to our response strategy.

David Tennent, Wattle Downs.



Vulture behaviour

This morning I looked up the collective noun for vultures and Mr Google tells me that a group of vultures is called a kettle, committee or wake. The term kettle refers to vultures in flight, while committee refers to vultures resting on the ground or in trees. Wake is reserved for a group of vultures that are feeding.

Over the weekend, the two Four Square shops in Mangawhai were stripped of many staples, including flour. We in Mangawhai have no supermarkets, most of our elderly do not shop online, and deliveries are only for purchases over a dollar value much higher than a single person or even an elderly couple would want.

I strongly support the community of Hicks Bay on the East Coast in their plans to restrict movement into their area. Soon I suspect other small, under-resourced communities will want to do the same.

We have kettles circling and committees perching at weekends. We do not relish the prospect of an increase in the number of wakes.

Melanie Scott, Mangawhai.



Buying panic

Well said, Peter Lyons (NZ Herald, March 23) and some of the other letter writers in the NZ Herald.

I am one of those confined to quarters (over 70) and happy to be that way as I don't want to be anywhere near these idiot people.

Having had a rural background, our pantry will be more than enough for some time with a bit of rationing.

If people can't do what is called for, make it compulsory, a good lesson to be learned in self-discipline.

Olive Piper, Gisborne.



Waive fees

Payment keypads are one of the most obvious shared surfaces vulnerable to transmitting the coronavirus.

As such banks could have an immediate impact in fighting the spread if they eliminated the additional fees they charge for Paywave making it affordable for small businesses, many of whom deal directly with food, to implement this contactless payment method.

Peter Jansen, Henderson.



Cheque mate

In light of the restrictions placed due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, I think all those Identities, i.e. Inland Revenue, NZ Post, Kiwibank and others should now rethink their policies of not accepting cheques for payment of goods and services etc.

This will help people's abilities to do payments that they would normally need to leave the house to do if they do not have the facility of Internet banking. This equates for a large percentage of those over 70 required to stay at home.

W McCarthy, Franklin.



Polio lesson

I am in my mid 80's (ouch!) and recall a polio epidemic which resulted in correspondence lessons being introduced.

We had just completed primary school and due to commence intermediate school - no laptops, iPhones or computers but we were "schooled" at home.

Outings were strictly monitored.

The sky didn't fall in. Take care and be sensible monitoring your activities.

Judith Bouwman, Torbay.



Bullied banks

Christopher Niesche (NZ Herald, March 23) complains that beating up banks has been an Aussie hobby for decades.

It appears that he must approve of their practices of selling unusable insurance policies and charging fees to dead people, as proved by the Royal Commission into banking and insurance, beyond doubt.

Neville Cameron, Coromandel.



Bring back books

Please, Auckland Council, reconsider your decision to close our public libraries. By all means, turn off the keyboards and TV's, take away the study desks and comfy seats but don't restrict access to those of us who just want to exchange our books and have something to read.

Many people are trapped at home with restricted movement. Now is the time we need to be able to escape with a good book, more so than ever.

I can return my book, browse the shelves and record my selection (using scanners) without any human interface whatsoever. Certainly with less interaction than I will have at the supermarket. If the supermarkets can do it, why not the libraries?

For some of us, access to a book is just as important as food.

Quentin Miller, Te Atatu South.



Looking up

There are some upsides to this epidemic: People helping people; working at home, which may catch on, thereby reducing traffic. less reliance on Chinese imports - especially pharmaceuticals; the advice to drink more water and improve hygiene; the emergence of new NZ businesses. I'm sure there are more.

We live in the best country on Earth with enterprising citizens. Keep smiling!

John Clements, Orewa.



Short & sweet

On unity

New Zealand needs all our politicians to work together through the pandemic to the benefit of all Kiwis. John Laing, Drury.

On supermarkets

Empty supermarket shelves are showing up how selfish some of our fellow citizens really are. Pamela Russell, Orakei.

By definition, 50 per cent of the population is below average intelligence. I guess that what we have seen with panic buying and hoarding proves it. Michael Sommerville, Beachlands.

On churches

Wherever two or more of you are gathered together in His name, Covid may be also. Jane Margaret Livingstone, Remuera.

On GST

With money now becoming tighter; this is the time for this government to finally take the GST off food. L H Cleverly, Mt Roskill.

On exercise

To maintain the health of the over-70s, TV could put on short daily basic exercises - preferably accompanied by some catchy happy music. Edwina Duff, Parnell.

On Bloomfield

The standout for calm, clear, concise communication during the Covid-19 crisis is the Director-General of Health, Ashley Bloomfield. Brilliant. Glennys Adams, Oneroa.