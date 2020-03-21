Shoppers formed long queues outside Lincoln Rd Pak'nSave this morning despite Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's plea for New Zealanders to "shop normally".

Photos taken this morning show long queues outside the door of the West Auckland supermarket.

A video taken yesterday from inside the store and shared on Facebook shows shoppers swarming the store as it opened its doors in the morning.

Monkey see, monkey do: Video show's shoppers scrambling through the doors as soon as Lincoln Road PAK'nSAVE opened for business. Posted by bredyk on Friday, 20 March 2020

Both the photos and the video feature several elderly people, who, under the current alert 2, have been told to stay home.

Additionally, no one in the images seems to be keeping appropriate social distancing.

Shoppers arrived early before the supermarket even opened. Photo / Michael Craig

Despite numerous appeals from Government officials and supermarket owners, with guarantees that products will continue to be stocked in New Zealand, people continue to empty supermarket shelves across the country.

Photos of empty shelves are a daily occurrence on social media, with many continuing to ignore the Government's message.

The Prime Minister yesterday reiterated the need for people to "shop normally" and think of fellow New Zealanders who also need essential items but cannot rush to the shops.

"It's important to note that with every level, supermarkets and essential services - like access to pharmaceuticals - will continue," she said.

People queued outside Pak'nSave in west Auckland this morning. Photo / Michael Craig

"Shop normally. If we do that, our supermarkets will have time to restock their shelves."

Despite this message, many Kiwis continue to rush to the supermarket and stockpile groceries.

Shoppers arrived early before the supermarket even opened. Photo / Michael Craig

At Countdown Mt Roskill on Saturday, doors opened an hour later than usual at 9am after Countdown announced reduced opening hours would kick in across the country, with closing now at 8pm.

One shopper said the supermarket was out of milk, flour, rice, pasta, many cereals, and tinned goods, with no explanations and no advice to customers.

In an online statement sent to customers, Countdown managing director Natalie Davis said the supermarket chain was continuing to see unprecedented demand which translated to a shortage on shelves.

"We're doing the best we can in our stores, and encourage customers not to buy more than they need."

It put a limit of two same items of everything except produce and serviced deli foods.

Countdown and Foodstuffs are both hiring additional staff to cope with the demand.