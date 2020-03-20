EDITORIAL

The figures alone are enough to be overwhelming.

By yesterday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) reported almost 250,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide. China had lost 3242 people, and in Italy, the death toll was still climbing at 3405. Australia had recorded five deaths.

The virus is here, with 39 confirmed cases by yesterday.

The financial impacts are also already upon us. The New Zealand Government has set aside $12 billion in an attempt to cushion the economic blow, while warning it will not save all jobs, nor all businesses.

An Ipsos poll of 10,000 adults in 12 countries was conducted from March 12-14 and found rising anxiety about personal financial exposure, including employment. In France, the UK, the US and even Italy, economic concerns appear to have risen more steeply than concerns relating to the level of threat posed by the virus.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has repeatedly issued pleas for Kiwis to remain calm. But how? Mental health experts Janet Peters and Dr David Codyre this week offered advice for Kiwis, particularly in self-isolation or "social distancing" to reduce risk of infection.

"Keep virtually connected to your culture and/or social group, spend time in places that feel safe and comfortable as much as possible, do things that you enjoy. This might include watching a series on Netflix, listening to music, and reading.

"Reassure children/tamariki they are safe, and encourage them to talk about how they feel. Tell them they can ask questions and answer these in plain language appropriate to their age. Tell them that feeling upset or afraid is normal, that it's good to talk about it.

"Give your children extra love and attention and remember that children look to their parents to feel safe and to know how to respond. Reassure them, share that you are upset too but that you know you will all be fine together."

It's clear, after seeing some of the behaviour in supermarkets over recent weeks, some adults could do with taking that advice also.

Ardern also points out the public should trust the Director-General of Health, Ashley Bloomfield, and the Ministry of Health. "This is the kind of situation that New Zealand is well prepared for and we have an excellent health system."

PM Jacinda Ardern talks to Mike Hosking about the government's response to coronavirus.

"SARS was an eight-month period many will have forgotten, which New Zealand, like others, was having to address. The memory of that still sits with our public health officials and informs our pandemic plans."

Ardern also said of New Zealand's economic position this week: "We are prepared for this rainy day."

The situation where you sit, right now, is likely to be so much less troubling than the alarming statistics might suggest. The WHO says if you are not in an area where Covid-19 is spreading or have not travelled from an area where Covid-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low.

Remember too, Covid-19 infection will cause only mild illness for most people.

"It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak," the WHO says. "Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions."

The key precaution remains the same. The most effective way to protect yourself is by frequently cleaning your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or washing them with soap and water.

And, as the lady says, remain calm.