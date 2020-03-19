Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will discuss Air New Zealand's $900 million bailout and the decision to close the border with Newstalk ZB this morning.

This morning it was announced the Government would provide a loan facility for the airline of up to $900 million.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said without the lifeline, New Zealand risked not having an airline and the deal ensured essential routes were protected.

Ardern will discuss both developments with Newstalk ZB host Kerre McIvor at 11am.

Ardern told Newstalk ZB host Mike Hosking that shutting schools prematurely force students to stay with grandparents who are more susceptible to coronavirus.

Closing education facilities could also take health workers out of the workforce as they would need to look after their children.

At 11.59pm the borders were closed to everyone except citizens and residents and their partners and children.

Although it has taken historic measures to protect public health by closing the border, the Government has so far stopped short of ordering the kind of community lock-down and cancellation of non-essential services that has hit parts of Europe, the United States, China and other countries.

Asked by Hosking about a total lockdown nationwide, Ardern said the Government was looking out for spikes in transmission.

"If you want to be ahead of outbreaks, everyone needs to be prepared to work from home.

"Be prepared to cancel non-essential trips.

"Be prepared to reduce down that social contact. Do that now."

Ardern defended not shutting the borders earlier, saying that doing so with only 28 confirmed cases was an aggressive move.