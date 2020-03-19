Firefighters are battling a large blaze near central Auckland early this morning.
Emergency services responded to the fire at a building on New North Rd, in Eden Terrace, near the MediaWorks building.
A northern fire communications spokesman said they were called to the scene just after 4.30am and found the building "well-involved".
By 5.30am, several fire trucks could be seen and a cordon had been put up.
A total of 11 fire trucks are working to contain the blaze.
The spokesman said everyone was accounted for and there was no danger to any other buildings nearby.
READ MORE:
• Firefighters battling a large fire in Whitford, South Auckland
• House destroyed by fire in Favona, South Auckland
• Fires in Wiri and New Windsor, Auckland, overnight
• Fire in Auckland's Waitawa Regional Park covering four hectares
A crane has also been brought in to help firefighters working to control the blaze.
The area is filled with smoke.
Northern fire and communications were unable to provide more details.