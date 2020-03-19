Firefighters are battling a large blaze near central Auckland early this morning.

Emergency services responded to the fire at a building on New North Rd, in Eden Terrace, near the MediaWorks building.

A northern fire communications spokesman said they were called to the scene just after 4.30am and found the building "well-involved".

By 5.30am, several fire trucks could be seen and a cordon had been put up.

A total of 11 fire trucks are working to contain the blaze.

ROAD CLOSED - NEW NORTH RD, EDEN TERRACE - 6:10AM

Due to a fire emergency services have closed a section of New North Rd, between Mt Eden Rd and Charlotte St, this morning. Please allow extra time for diversions or avoid this area. ^TP pic.twitter.com/V5XPl2bQsE — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) March 19, 2020

The spokesman said everyone was accounted for and there was no danger to any other buildings nearby.

A crane has also been brought in to help firefighters working to control the blaze.

The area is filled with smoke.

Northern fire and communications were unable to provide more details.