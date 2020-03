A person has died after a water incident in the Rotorua Lakes district.

Emergency services were called to Lake Rotoma shortly before 11am on Thursday, a police spokesperson said.

One person in a serious condition as treated by St John Ambulance, the Herald earlier reported.

Two ambulances were called to the scene on Matahi Rd off SH30 and a helicopter was on the way.

Advertisement

However the person has since died. Their death will be referred to the coroner.