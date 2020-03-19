A prominent Southlander is Invercargill's first case of Covid-19.

Findex Invercargill managing partner Neil McAra began to feel unwell this week after a recent business trip to Australia, a statement from the company said.

"McAra began feeling unwell earlier this week, and although his symptoms were not consistent with the New Zealand health authority's guidance, on his insistence he was tested for and confirmed with Covid-19."

He was already in self-isolation when the positive test result returned, the statement said.

The previous week, McAra had travelled to the Gold Coast and Sydney, returning to New Zealand on March 10. His flight numbers have not yet been released by the Ministry of Health.

The entire Findex Invercargill office is now in self-isolation as a precaution and will be working from home for the next two weeks.

When asked how his colleagues reacted to the news, McAra said: "Everyone has been really supportive and wants to make sure I'm OK and I'm looking after myself.

"I've received lots of calls and emails, I'm really appreciative of the messages and support. I'm feeling 85 per cent normal and looking forward to a full recovery."

A prominent member of the business community, including chair of Southland Chamber of Commerce, he urged locals to work together.

"We need each other now more than ever, given the global uncertainty for our overall economic and small business landscape. It's important to remain calm, listen to government advice and prepare ourselves in the best way possible."

Yesterday the ODT reported McAra was in self-isolation and displaying minor symptoms.

He remained in "good spirits".

Staff were working to identify other people who may have come into contact with him, a statement said yesterday.

"Findex is working closely with the relevant authorities and healthcare professionals and is complying with all formal advice."

Eight new cases of the respiratory illness were announced today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 28 people.