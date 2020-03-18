An Invercargill office has asked staff to self-quarantine after a worker was confirmed as the city's first coronavirus case today.

A statement from Findex Invercargill said the individual was now in self-isolation and displaying mild symptoms. They remained in "good spirits".

"Findex is working closely with the relevant authorities and healthcare professionals and is complying with all formal advice."

That included all staff in the Invercargill office to self-quarantine effective immediately, and working to identify other people who may have come into contact with the individual during the incubation period.

Advertisement

"At this time, there are no other confirmed cases throughout the Findex network."

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus in NZ: Student tests positive, Logan Park High School closes for 48 hours

• Coronavirus in NZ: Eight new cases, Jacinda Ardern says don't panic, but be prepared

• The Conversation: Coronavirus looks less deadly than first reported, but it's definitely not 'just a flu'

• Coronavirus in NZ: Four more cases in Wellington and Dunedin

The Otago Daily Times understands the individual is a prominent Southlander.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield today confirmed eight new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand - four in Auckland, two in Waikato, one in Christchurch, two in Waikato and one in Invercargill.

Details for each case will be on the Ministry of Health website, including flight information, once it becomes available.

He said each new case had recently returned from overseas.