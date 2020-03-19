EDITORIAL

Criticism has inevitably followed almost every move authorities have made during this Covid-19 outbreak and ensuing pandemic.

To some eyes, China concealed it too long, Europe treated it too lightly, the US put the wrong people in charge of the response and New Zealand failed to close borders tightly or quick enough.

Some of these perceptions may be correct, but they add little to the conversation right now. Armchair critics can easily draw on early statements and comb for inconsistencies with the latest official word. Apart from making themselves feel smarter, there is little benefit in a fast-evolving crisis.

For this very reason, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield is providing daily briefings. He has been doing a highly commendable job of it. Yesterday, he said there was still no evidence of community transmission in New Zealand. We can hope he will say the same today. But if he doesn't, that doesn't make yesterday's statement wrong.

Also yesterday, New Zealanders were told not to travel overseas at all, a dramatic escalation from previous advice to avoid certain hot spots. This doesn't mean the earlier approach was a mistake.

Novel coronavirus Covid-19 was discovered in 2019 and has not been previously identified in humans. Its behaviour has taken time to reveal itself during a highly swift spread. Early observations have been confirmed in some cases and, in others, dismissed.

Some have stated we should have been temperature checking everyone who landed at Auckland International Airport. Not only does this overlook we have other international airports, not to mention seaports, it would also be a worthless exercise.

Thermal scanners are effective in detecting people who have developed a fever (a higher than normal body temperature) because of infection with the new coronavirus. However, scanners cannot detect infected people who are not yet feverish. It takes between two and 10 days before people who are infected become sick and develop a fever.

Would forcing all travellers to queue together for longer periods after a long-haul flight while taking individual temperatures in the hopes of finding one person manifesting a fever be better than asking everyone landing from overseas to self-isolate for 14 days? Perhaps, but probably not.

As befitting the title of Leader of the Opposition, National leader Simon Bridges has been prominent with claims such as a low level of testing is hiding the true rate of community infection. He also said the Government's $12 billion rescue package is looking after beneficiaries while, with a $150,000 cap, leaving many larger companies high and dry.

Let's try not to forget it is Bridges' constitutional responsibility to hold the Government to account. He is doing his job.

Those who seek to find contradictions in what we have been told would be better checking for the latest up-to-date information from a reputable source and adhering to advice.

To reiterate the official, unchanged, advice: the most effective way to protect yourself against the new coronavirus is by frequently cleaning your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or washing them with soap and water.