A group of Thai students visiting Kerikeri High School have been told to stay home while they wait for Covid-19 test results back for one of them.

In a letter to parents on Tuesday afternoon, Kerikeri High School principal Elizabeth Forgie said one of the 19 international students was taken to the medical centre after two students expressed concerns about him coughing and sneezing after PE and a swim.

A doctor examined him and did not believe he had Covid-19 but ran a test as a precaution.

"The homestay father and international staff have seen no symptoms and the doctor was reasonably confident it is not Covid 19, however testing automatically requires home isolation until the test is returned in approximately 2-3 days," the letter said.

The school said it had taken further precautions above what the Ministry of Health recommends and has told the other students to self-isolate until they have the results back. The results were expected tomorrow or Friday.

Other staff and students do not need to be in self-isolation if they do not have symptoms. Cleaners would be disinfecting the areas the student had been overnight.

"We will continue to keep you up to date with any further information and we are reassured by the health professionals that there is no cause for concern for our staff or for our other students," the letter said.

