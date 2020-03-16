Heavy rain and strong winds will hit the Upper North Island today as an ex-tropical cyclone makes its way past New Zealand.

While rain won't be a factor, the MetService has issued a watch for gales, with some severe, for Northland, Coromandel, northern Auckland, the eastern coast of the North Island as well as Taranaki.

Duty meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the southeasterly winds will also bring much cooler temperatures to most parts of the country, including Christchurch which will reach mid-teens.

Makgabutlane said the ex-tropical cyclone will not directly hit New Zealand but bypass the northeast of the North Island.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Your weather: Cyclone Gretel to bring rain, strong wind to North Island

• Your weather: Rain forecast for Auckland, but it won't be a drought breaker

"At the moment its mostly high level cloud and a bit of low level cloud as well coming from that. In terms of areas where we're expecting rain, it's mostly Northland and a bit of Coromandel as well and northern Auckland, north of the city.

"In terms of impact, not much is expected in the way of rain. At this stage we have issued out a watch for strong wind conditions. At the moment that's mostly eastern Northland, Auckland - north of Warkworth, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel, and that's from 6am to 2pm today, for south easterly winds which will likely be gale force, especially in the more exposed and open areas."

A wind watch has also been issued for Bay of Plenty, east of Whakatāne, as well as Gisborne ranges. Winds could be severe gales in exposed areas.

"So in terms of the system itself, there's not too much in terms of rain - it's mostly the wind that we are expecting from that system.

"In general it's quite a windy day over the North Island. The wind watch extends over central and lower North Island."

Strong winds and showers are likely in the Hawke's Bay ranges, southern Taupō and Taihape until 11pm today.

Marlborough Sounds, Wellington and Taranaki has a watch for strong winds until 2pm.

Also a watch for Taranaki until 2pm.

Advertisement

As for the South Island, there wasn't anything significant apart from cool southerly winds on the eastern coast.

Tomorrow, the ex-tropical cyclone moves away from the country with a high pressure starting to ridge.

It will be mostly fine or clearing apart from the South Island which may see a few showers.