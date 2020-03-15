Two people have died at a house in Kelston this morning, with the deaths being treated as unexplained.

Detective Inspector John Sutton, Waitematā CIB, said police are making inquiries into a sudden death incident in Kelston this morning.

Ambulance staff requested police attendance just after 9.30am where two people had been located deceased.

"The deaths are being treated as unexplained at the very early stage of our inquiries," Sutton said.

"Police are unable to comment around specifics of the two deceased at this time.

"As part of our inquiries, post-mortem examinations will be carried out on the two people as well as a scene examination at the property.

"Police will provide a further update once it becomes available."

Six detectives were visible at the house on Manatu Lane, a small residential street in the west Auckland suburb.

Police tape was strung across the entrance and an officer was standing guard.

"I heard them swearing and crying and yelling, then sirens and the police came not long after," said a woman who lived on a neighbouring street.

She had heard similar incidents from the same property in February and around Christmas time.

"It's a common thing there but it's not normal - we've never had that in our community before and I've been here 13-14 years," said the woman, who lives in a state house.



She understood most houses in the new development on Manatu Lane also belonged to Kāinga Ora (formerly Housing NZ.)

A real estate agent confirmed to the Herald the brand-new house was recently sold to Kāinga Ora , which owns most of the homes on the cul-de-sac.

