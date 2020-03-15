A fleeing driver is causing havoc in Christchurch early this morning.

Police said they were called to Wrights Rd, in Addington, just after 8am after reports that a car had smashed into several parked vehicles in the area.

The driver then fled the scene in another vehicle, a spokeswoman said.

"Police are currently looking to locate this person," police said.

Members of the public have taken to Facebook reporting what they had seen. One woman said the car involved had been rammed by a police vehicle.

A Herald reporter near the scene said he had seen seven or eight police cars speeding past them just after 9am.

"They were hooning down," he said.

There have been no reports of injuries at this stage.